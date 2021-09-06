JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Invests $16.81 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 452,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,805,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 5.6% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 117,218 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $948,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $10,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,690,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,717,779. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

