John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.00% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $14,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHML stock opened at $57.21 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42.

