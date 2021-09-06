Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.2% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,097,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. The company has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

