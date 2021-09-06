Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

JSG stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 146.20 ($1.91). The company had a trading volume of 329,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,032. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36. The company has a market cap of £650.97 million and a P/E ratio of -29.24. Johnson Service Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.47 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 182.80 ($2.39).

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

