JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $160.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

NYSE:GWRE opened at $123.01 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.96.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $146,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,002,000 after acquiring an additional 863,962 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.