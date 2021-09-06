JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FLUIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fluidra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluidra currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Shares of FLUIF stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.