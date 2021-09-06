Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBAXY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

