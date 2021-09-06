Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

Several research firms have weighed in on JET. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a GBX 9,370 ($122.42) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 6,975 ($91.13) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,461.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,745.79. The firm has a market cap of £14.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

