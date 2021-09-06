Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRUB shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

GRUB traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,182. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

