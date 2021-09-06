Kadena Reaches Market Cap of $153.75 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Kadena coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $153.75 million and $4.74 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00152178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00208096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.63 or 0.07348193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,895.86 or 1.00020492 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.48 or 0.00956881 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,961,101 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

