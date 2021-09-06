KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 607.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in KBR by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 734,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,451. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -154.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

