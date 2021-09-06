Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €180.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €197.25 ($232.06).

EPA RI opened at €183.70 ($216.12) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €183.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €174.35.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

