KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $10,052.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00066309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00154621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00215720 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.31 or 0.07707567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,842.92 or 0.99962983 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $503.40 or 0.00970658 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

