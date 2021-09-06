KGI Securities Initiates Coverage on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Investment analysts at KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIDU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $162.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Baidu has a 52-week low of $116.41 and a 52-week high of $354.82.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
