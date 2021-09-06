KGI Securities Initiates Coverage on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Investment analysts at KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIDU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $162.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Baidu has a 52-week low of $116.41 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Baidu by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Baidu by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.