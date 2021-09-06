KickToken Price Hits $0.0130 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $19.36 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00068468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00016838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00146179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00047859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.62 or 0.00793932 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,493,374,048 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

