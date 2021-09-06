Kind Ads Token Market Cap Hits $439,758.78 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $439,758.78 and approximately $830.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded up 96.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00068776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00017852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.00143453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.82 or 0.00794578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00047271 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

