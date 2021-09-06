Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KL. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.