Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.24.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSS opened at $55.75 on Monday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.