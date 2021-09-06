Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.24.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
