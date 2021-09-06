Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

ADRNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS ADRNY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,712. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

