Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Achieves Market Cap of $260,730.68

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $260,730.68 and approximately $1,906.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

