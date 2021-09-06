Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $306.65. 605,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,532. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $171.18 and a 52-week high of $309.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.16 and its 200-day moving average is $269.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

