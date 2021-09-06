LABS Group Price Reaches $0.0164 on Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $34.11 million and $1.56 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00065672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00153771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00215526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.75 or 0.07648975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,512.77 or 1.00419221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.45 or 0.00961940 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,076,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars.

