Lanceria (LANC) Price Tops $0.0200 on Major Exchanges

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Lanceria has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. Lanceria has a market cap of $5.22 million and $965,406.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00067137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00160644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00220942 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.41 or 0.07654215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,930.58 or 1.00062049 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.52 or 0.00974053 BTC.

About Lanceria

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 261,504,327 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

