Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of Lazydays worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $115,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 286,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,967 in the last 90 days. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $270.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

