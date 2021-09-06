Lee Financial Co Sells 740 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lee Financial Co reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,089 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.14 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.58 and a 200 day moving average of $261.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.