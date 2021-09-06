Lendingblock (LND) Price Hits $0.0093 on Top Exchanges

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Lendingblock has traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $7.33 million and $213.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lendingblock Profile

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

