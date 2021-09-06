Lethean Hits Market Capitalization of $742,420.54 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $742,420.54 and approximately $771.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,395.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.21 or 0.07604266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.00430234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $772.89 or 0.01503823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00142110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.36 or 0.00599973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.00571006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.66 or 0.00374854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

