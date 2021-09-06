Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,059 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 48,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 13,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 110,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,961,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

