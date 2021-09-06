Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 11,457 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Argus lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,220,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,559,859. The firm has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

