Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Walmart by 5.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $149.25. 5,737,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,050. The firm has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,611,980 shares of company stock worth $3,588,747,347. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.