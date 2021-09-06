Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $13.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $455.07. The stock had a trading volume of 314,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,758. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

