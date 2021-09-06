Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.58. 1,924,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

