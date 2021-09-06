Level Four Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL opened at $55.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

