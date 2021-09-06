Level Four Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,141 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 7.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Shares of TREX opened at $113.74 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average is $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.