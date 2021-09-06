Level Four Financial LLC Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Level Four Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE stock opened at $389.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.64. The stock has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

