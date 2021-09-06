Level Four Financial LLC Sells 669 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Level Four Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 350.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $179.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.91. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $185.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

