Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $120.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.11.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

