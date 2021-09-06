Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.56. 678,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,697. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. increased their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

