Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s 9th Largest Position

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 3.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock opened at $313.43 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $316.29. The company has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.