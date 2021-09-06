LinkEye Trading 3.6% Higher This Week (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LinkEye

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

