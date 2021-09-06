Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $209,532,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $126,928,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 178,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.55.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $325.82 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

