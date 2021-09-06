Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Logan Ridge Finance’s earnings. Logan Ridge Finance reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Logan Ridge Finance.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRFC traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $26.85. 3,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,971. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

