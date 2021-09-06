Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DSP Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in DSP Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in DSP Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,641,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after acquiring an additional 73,958 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.14 million, a P/E ratio of -99.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.98.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Research analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSPG. Roth Capital lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

