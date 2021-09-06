Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 576.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,425 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,367 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,422,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,179 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,686,000 after acquiring an additional 795,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FCEL. B. Riley reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 4.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

