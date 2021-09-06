Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 62,436 CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CarParts.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 263,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 61,397 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 221,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth $884,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $266,208.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,627,331.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $29,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,424 shares of company stock worth $5,260,872. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $909.60 million, a PE ratio of -290.28 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.