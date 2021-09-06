Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,148,000 after purchasing an additional 391,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after purchasing an additional 361,508 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 685.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 245,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,862 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,948,000 after purchasing an additional 183,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 168,834 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $97.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.35. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.