Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to report earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($1.11). Lumos Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 604.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUMO. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. 551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,723. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 35,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $311,477.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 197,444 shares of company stock worth $1,746,428 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

