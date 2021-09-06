Lundin Mining’s (LUN) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.10.

TSE LUN opened at C$10.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

