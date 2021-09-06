Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 203 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,367,196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,895.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,714.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,427.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,284,229. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

