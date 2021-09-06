Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 1,362 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 18,983 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $117.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

